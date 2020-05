BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics To Test ADX-1612 Against COVID-19

May 20 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS TO ADVANCE ADX-1612, AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW HSP90 INHIBITOR WITH POTENTIAL NANOMOLAR POTENCY AGAINST SARS-COV-2, TO CLINICAL TESTING FOR COVID-19; ADX-629 ACCEPTED FOR BARDA CORONAWATCH MEETING

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - IND SUBMISSION FOR ADX-629 EXPECTED IN JUNE 2020

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - PENDING FDA FEEDBACK, IND SUBMISSION FOR ADX-1612 EXPECTED IN Q3 2020

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - ADX-1612 DEMONSTRATES NANOMOLAR SARS-COV-2 ANTIVIRAL POTENCY IN VITRO

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCED PLANNED ADVANCEMENT OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW HSP90 INHIBITOR ADX-1612 TO CLINICAL TESTING FOR COVID-19