BRIEF-Aldeyra To Screen Clinical-Stage Compounds For Activity In COVID-19 Infection

March 24 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA TO SCREEN CLINICAL-STAGE COMPOUNDS FOR ACTIVITY IN COVID-19 INFECTION

* ALDEYRA - TO BEGIN SCREENING LIBRARY OF NOVEL RASP INHIBITORS, FOR POTENTIAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY & ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY IN TREATMENT OF COVID-19 INFECTION

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO BARDA FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ADX-629 FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 INFECTION

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - ALSO SEEKING HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY PARTNERS THAT MAY BE INTERESTED IN TESTING ADX-629 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: