FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

* Aldridge Minerals - Co advised by Orion Fund that Orion will not exercise anti-dilution rights in connection with co's $5 million private placement

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion now owns less than 10% of company's outstanding shares

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion no longer maintains anti-dilution rights or a right to nominate an individual to Aldridge board

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Robert Bell, who was Orion's nominee, has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.