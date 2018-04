BRIEF-Aldridge Reports YE 2017 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update

April 26 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc:

* ALDRIDGE REPORTS YE 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE

* ALDRIDGE MINERALS INC - BOARD HAS TAKEN MEASURES TO REDUCE COMPANY’S OPERATING EXPENSES

* ALDRIDGE MINERALS - BOARD HAS INITIATED PROCESS TO ADDRESS ITS LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES AND EXPLORE AND EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AVAILABLE TO CO

* ALDRIDGE MINERALS- FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT, DISINTERESTED DIRECTORS TO FACILITATE, LEAD LIQUIDITY AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: