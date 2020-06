June 25 (Reuters) - Aleafia Health Inc:

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. AND EMBLEM CANNABIS CORPORATION ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT OF CLAIM

* ALEAFIA HEALTH - EMBLEM SHALL RECEIVE TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF C$29.1 MILLION

* ALEAFIA HEALTH - SETTLEMENT ENDS ANY & ALL POTENTIAL CLAIMS & LITIGATION AGAINST & BETWEEN APHRIA, EMBLEM, AND CO RELATING TO SUPPLY AGREEMENT