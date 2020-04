BRIEF-Aleafia Health Provides Update On Strategic Growth Initiatives

April 17 (Reuters) - Aleafia Health Inc:

* ALEAFIA HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVES

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC - PORT PERRY OUTDOOR CULTIVATION SITE IS PLANT READY FOR 2020 SEASON

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC - ALL THREE OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC - COMPANY PREPARING TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS AT PARIS PRODUCTION FACILITY’S EXPANSION

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC - NO MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON PRODUCTION DUE TO COVID-19

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC - PORT PERRY OUTDOOR CULTIVATION SITE IS PLANT READY FOR 2020 SEASON