July 10 (Reuters) - Aleafia Health Inc:

* ALEAFIA HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVES

* ALEAFIA HEALTH INC - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALE OF UNIVERSAL 510 VAPE CARTRIDGES IN NEXT TWO TO THREE MONTHS

* ALEAFIA HEALTH - AT JUNE 30, ACTIVE, REGISTERED PATIENTS WITH EMBLEM CANNABIS CORPORATION INCREASED TO 13,285, FROM 10,983 PATIENTS AT MARCH 31