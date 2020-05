BRIEF-Alector Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 13 (Reuters) - Alector Inc:

* ALECTOR REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* ALECTOR - COLLABORATION REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $7.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $5.6 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* ALECTOR INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.53

* ALECTOR INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, & MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $548.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* ALECTOR - REMAINS ON TRACK WITH PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE TO INITIATE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF AL001 IN FTD-GRN PATIENTS IN 2020

* ALECTOR - INTENDS TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDY OF AL002 IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE PATIENTS IN 2020

* ALECTOR - BELIEVES CASH, INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 SUFFICIENT TO FUND ANTICIPATED OPERATIONS THROUGH 2022