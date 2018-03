March 21 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SAYS U.S FDA CONDUCTED INSPECTION AT FORMULATION FACILITY AT PANELAV FROM 12 MARCH, 2018 TO 20 MARCH, 2018

* SAYS NONE OF OBSERVATIONS ARE RELATED TO DATA INTEGRITY OR REPETITIVE IN NATURE

* WAS SCHEDULED INSPECTION AND AT END OF INSPECTION, US FDA ISSUED A FORM 483 WITH 3 OBSERVATIONS

* SAYS COMPANY IS PREPARING RESPONSE TO OBSERVATIONS