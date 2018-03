March 26 (Reuters) - Gtt Communications Inc:

* ALEPH AND CRESTVIEW TO INVEST IN GTT AS PART OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS - INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MILLION IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION

* GTT COMMUNICATIONS - ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: