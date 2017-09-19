BRIEF-Alere announces intent to voluntarily delist Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock from the NYSE

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alere Inc

* Alere announces intent to voluntarily delist Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock from the NYSE conditioned upon the completion of its acquisition by Abbott

* Announced intention to voluntarily delist its Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share

* Voluntary delisting is subject to and conditioned upon completion of acquisition by Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: