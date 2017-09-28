FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alere announces settlement with SEC
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 4:17 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Alere announces settlement with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Alere announces settlement with SEC

* Says Alere agreed to pay approximately $13 million to SEC and consented to entry by SEC of an administrative cease-and-desist order​

* Says reached a settlement with United States Securities And Exchange Commission in connection with SEC’s previously disclosed investigation​

* Says ‍SEC investigation was primarily involved certain accounting & other matters occurring at foreign subsidiaries previously acquired by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

