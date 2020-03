BRIEF-Alerion Clean Power FY Net Profit Up At EUR 21.1 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Alerion Clean Power SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 71.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 21.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.2 PER SHARE

* CORONAVIRUS CRISIS DOES NOT CAUSE CRITICAL ISSUES IN THE MANAGEMENT OF THE GROUP’S OPERATING PLANTS

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT BETWEEN EUR 18 MILLION AND EUR 23 MILLION

* SEES 2020 EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 85 MILLION AND EUR 95 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, PRODUCTION OF ELECTRICITY IS A PUBLIC UTILITY ACTIVITY AND IS THEREFORE NOT SUBJECT TO A REDUCTION IN OPERATIONS