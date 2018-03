BRIEF-Aleris Reports 2017 Q4 ‍Net Loss Was $107 Mln Vs $35 Mln In Q4 2016​

March 19 (Reuters) - Aleris Corp:

* ALERIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ALERIS CORP - ‍2018 FULL YEAR SEGMENT INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR​

* ALERIS CORP - ‍COMMERCIAL SHIPMENTS FROM FIRST LEWISPORT CALP, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW SIGNIFICANT RAMP UP IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* ALERIS CORP - ‍FAVORABLE YEAR-OVER-YEAR SCRAP SPREADS EXPECTED IN NORTH AMERICA, PARTICULARLY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ALERIS CORP - ‍NET LOSS WAS $107 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO LOSS OF $35 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ALERIS CORP - ‍IN 2018, EXPECT GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE VOLUMES TO INCREASE AS SHIPMENTS FROM LEWISPORT BEGIN TO RAMP UP AND AS CUSTOMERS LAUNCH NEW MODELS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: