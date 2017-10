Aug 10 (Reuters) - ALES GROUPE SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 58.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES RETURN TO REVENUE GROWTH IN FY 2017

* SEES BETTERING IN RECURRING OPERATING RESULT IN FY 2017

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE RECURRING OPERATING INCOME IN H1 OF AROUND EUR 1.5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2uKdhAd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)