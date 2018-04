April 3 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc:

* COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`I

* COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

* PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MILLION TERRAMAR ACQUISITION