BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group Writes Off R1 145 Million In Goodwill

May 27 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* JSE: AFH - TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* ALEXANDER FORBES - IMPACT OF COVID-19 DURING FINAL QUARTER, ITS EXPECTED FURTHER CONSEQUENCES ON ECONOMY WILL IMPEDE OUR ORIGINAL GROWTH AND COST TARGETS

* ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DECIDED TO WRITE OFF GOODWILL AMOUNTING TO R1 145 MILLION AND IMPAIR RELATED INTANGIBLE ASSETS OF R47 MILLION

* ALEXANDER FORBES - PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE NON-TRADING AND CAPITAL ITEMS FOR CURRENT PERIOD GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR

* ALEXANDER FORBES - FY PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE NON-TRADING AND CAPITAL ITEMS EXPECTED BETWEEN R731 MILLION AND R784 MILLION

* ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - FY TOTAL OPERATION HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 34.0-37.1 CENTS