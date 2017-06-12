BRIEF-Alexander Forbes says FY HEPS fell 8 pct to 53.4 cents/shr

June 12 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings :

* AFH - Results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017, final and special cash dividends declaration

* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 8 pct to 53.4 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017

* FY group's profit from operations before non-trading and capital items has grown by 3 pct to 933 million rand

* FY operating profit from continuing operations, before non-trading and capital items, increased by 3 pct to 933 million rand

* Declared a final gross cash dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017

* Have declared a special dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017