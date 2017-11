Nov 21 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd

* Sees ‍hy headline earnings per share 20.9 - 22.3 cents​

* Alexander forbes group - ‍hy profit from operations before non-trading items is expected to be between 3% to 5% higher than six month period in prior year​