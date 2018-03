March 2 (Reuters) - Alexander’s Inc:

* ALEXANDER’S - ‍ON FEB 16, CO NOTIFIED BY TAX ATTORNEYS,, THAT TAX APPEALS TRIBUNAL ISSUED DECISION, ASSESSED ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY TRANSFER TAXES​

* ALEXANDER'S INC - ‍ESTIMATES IT WILL RECORD EXPENSE IN QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF ABOUT $23.8 MILLION, OR $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE​ Source text (bit.ly/2oMqreV) Further company coverage: