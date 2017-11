Nov 5 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA CO FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 37.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 21‍​ MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EGP 172.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 126‍​ MILLION YEAR AGO