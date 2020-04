April 13 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MEDICAL SERVICES NEW MEDICAL CENTER ALEXANDRIA:

* BOARD APPROVES RESIGNATION OF BAVAGUTHU RAGHURAM SHETTY AS CHAIRMAN AND MD

* ELECTS FAROOQ MOHAMED TALAT AS CHAIRMAN

* ELECTS ALAA EL DIN ABDEL MEGUID MASOOD AS MD