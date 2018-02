Feb 4 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MEDICAL SERVICES CO SAE :

* FY NET PROFIT EGP 14.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 18 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET REVENUE EGP 131.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP ‍119.5​ MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY DIVIDEND OF 5 PERCENT OF PAR VALUE Source: (bit.ly/2nGYswE) Further company coverage: