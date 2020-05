May 5 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA CO FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 134.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 104.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH REVENUE EGP 799.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 669.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/3fmSnzG)