March 22 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS STEPHEN A. RICHARDSON AND PETER M. MOGLIA AS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC - MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: