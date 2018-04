BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Reports Q1 Revenue Of $320.1 Million

April 30 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS STRONG INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL GROWTH, OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE, AND GROWING DIVIDENDS

* Q1 REVENUE $320.1 MILLION

* QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 4.0% AND 14.6% (CASH BASIS)

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALEXANDRIA’S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS DILUTED, AS ADJUSTED $1.62

* SEES FY 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED $6.52 TO $6.62

* SEES FY 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $7.28 TO $7.38

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASE 2.5% TO 4.5%

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)