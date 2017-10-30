FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate qtrly ‍earnings per share $0.55
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 8 minutes

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate qtrly ‍earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports third quarter ended September 30, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth and significant near-term contractual rent growth

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities inc qtrly ‍net income attributable to Alexandria’s common stockholders​ $0.55 per share

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc qtrly ‍funds from operations attributable to Alexandria’s common stockholders $1.51 per share​

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities inc sees ‍funds from operations per share $5.83 to $5.85 for year ending Dec 31, 2017​

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc sees adjusted ‍funds from operations per share $6.01 to $6.03 for year ending Dec 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.