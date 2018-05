May 2 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA SPINNING & WEAVING CO :

* NINE-MONTH NET LOSS AFTER TAX EGP 2.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EGP 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH SALES EGP 214.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 170.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 641.5 MILLION FROM EGP 596.5 MILLION