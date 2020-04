BRIEF-Alexion Announces Plans To Initiate Phase 3 Study Of Ultomiris® In Hospitalized Patients With Severe Covid-19

April 20 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION ANNOUNCES PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 STUDY OF ULTOMIRIS® (RAVULIZUMAB-CWVZ) IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS - GLOBAL STUDY TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 270 ADULTS WITH COVID-19 AND SEVERE PNEUMONIA OR ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO SUPPLYING ITS MEDICINES TO PATIENTS FOR CURRENTLY APPROVED INDICATIONS