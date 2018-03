BRIEF-Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study Of ALXN1210

March 15 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF ALXN1210 IN COMPLEMENT INHIBITOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE PATIENTS WITH PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA (PNH)

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS​

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS​

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS - ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: