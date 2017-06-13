FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals names Paul Clancy as CFO
June 13, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals names Paul Clancy as CFO

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion names Paul Clancy chief financial officer

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson, who will continue to serve as CFO until july 31, 2017

* For past 16 years, Clancy has been employed by Biogen where he has served as CFO for last ten years

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Clancy most recently served as executive vice president, finance and CFO and a member of executive committee of Biogen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

