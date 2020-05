BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Revenue $5,230 Mln To $5,330 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.22

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.50

* Q1 REVENUE $1.445 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.36 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPLORING POTENTIAL ROLE OF ULTOMIRIS AND SOLIRIS FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERE COVID-19

* RECENTLY INITIATED A PHASE 3 RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL OF ULTOMIRIS IN A SUBSET OF ADULTS WITH COVID-19

* ALSO DONATED SUPPLY OF SOLIRIS FOR COMPASSIONATE USE AND EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAMS.

* GUIDANCE ASSUMES A GRADUAL RE-OPENING OF HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ACCESS STARTING IN JULY.

* COMMITTED TO CONTINUING CLINICAL TRIALS WITH AS LITTLE INTERRUPTION AS POSSIBLE

* EXPECT THERE WILL BE LITTLE TIMING IMPACT ON FULLY-ENROLLED TRIALS

* EXPECT TIMING SHIFT OF AT LEAST THREE MONTHS ON TRIALS THAT ARE ENROLLING PATIENTS AND ACTIVATING SITES

* ALL HEALTHY VOLUNTEER STUDIES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY PAUSED.

* SEEN INITIAL SIGNS OF SLOWING NEW PATIENT INITIATIONS AND DELAYS IN TREATMENT STARTS

* DECREASING FY TOTAL REVENUES AND EPS GUIDANCE AND INCREASING NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE

* SEES FY REVENUE $5,230 TO $5,330 MILLION

* SEES FY SOLIRIS/ULTOMIRIS REVENUES $4,495 TO $4,570 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.97, REVENUE VIEW $5.61 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* UPDATED 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF RECENTLY ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PORTOLA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: