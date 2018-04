BRIEF-Alexion Reports Q1 Results And Positive Topline Data From ALXN1210 Phase 3 PNH Switch Study

April 26 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH SWITCH STUDY

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* Q1 REVENUE $930.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $923.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS - ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS

* ALEXION - PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY SHOWED NON-INFERIORITY OF ALXN1210 TO SOLIRIS IN PATIENTS WITH PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA WHO HAD BEEN STABLE ON SOLIRIS

* PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $3,925 TO $3,985 MILLION

* SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MILLION TO $3,420 MILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.75

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.75 TO $6.90

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.86, REVENUE VIEW $3.98 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALEXION - 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REVENUE IMPACT OF $90-$110 MILLION FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: