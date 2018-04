April 20 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION PROVIDES STATEMENT ON SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE (STJ) DECISION IN BRAZIL INVOLVING SOLIRIS® (ECULIZUMAB)

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS - ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS