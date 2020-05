May 5 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION TO ACQUIRE PORTOLA

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DEAL FOR $18 PER SHARE IN CASH

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ALEXION WILL FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND.

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ALEXION WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING CASH CURRENTLY ON PORTOLA’S BALANCE SHEET, NET OF DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $215 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: