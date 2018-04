April 11 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION TO ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS

* SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER

* SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MILLION

* SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND.