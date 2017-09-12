BRIEF-Alexion to reduce 20 pct of its global workforce

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion announces restructuring to advance corporate strategy
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - global workforce reduction of approximately 20 percent
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to deliver approximately $270 million in GAAP and approximately $250 million in non-GAAP pre-tax savings annually by 2019
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to reinvest approximately $100 million annually to build pipeline
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - Alexion anticipates total pre-tax restructuring, related expenses associated with restructuring to be $340 million to $440 million
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - plans to relocate its headquarters to Boston, MA by mid-2018
* Alexion - expects that increased financial flexibility will allow co to reinvest approximately $100 million a year into research and development starting in 2018
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - company’s 2017 revenue guidance remains unchanged
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - company plans to have approximately 400 positions in Boston
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - pre-tax restructuring and related expenses of approximately $240 million to $300 million are expected to be recorded in 2017
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - 2017 GAAP EPS guidance will be impacted by restructuring and related expenses, 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance is unchanged
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - is right-sizing certain G&A functions, such as human resources, finance and information technology (IT)
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals- eliminating spend, headcount associated with previously announced de-prioritized pipeline programs, optimizing additional research and development spend