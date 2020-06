June 25 (Reuters) - Alfa Laval AB:

* ALFA LAVAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH LEADING ENGINE DEVELOPER

* CEC-S SOLUTION, DEVELOPED IN COOPERATION WITH WINGD, IS TARGETING SHIPS THAT RUN ON GAS AND

* ALFA LAVAL CEC-S SYSTEM WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO WINGD’S GAS ENGINES WHERE IT WILL BE USED FOR COOLING AND RECYCLING PURPOSES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)