BRIEF-Alfa Laval To Launch Cost Reduction Program To Address The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

March 17 (Reuters) - Alfa Laval AB:

* ALFA LAVAL TO LAUNCH A COST REDUCTION PROGRAM TO ADDRESS THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IMPLEMENTATION OF PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE SWIFT AND LARGELY WITHOUT RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

* COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH A COST REDUCTION PROGRAM TO PROACTIVELY ADDRESS EXPECTED WEAKER CONDITIONS IN NEXT FEW QUARTERS

* PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO START HAVING AN EFFECT FROM APRIL 1

* COMPANY BELIEVES IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DURING Q1 WILL BE LIMITED

* PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO REACH FIXED COSTS SAVINGS OF ABOVE SEK 1 BILLION ON TWELVE MONTHS ROLLING BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)