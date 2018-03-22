FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Alfen IPO Priced At 10.00 Euros Per Share - Statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) -

* Energy group Alfen IPO priced at 10 euros ($12.35) per share.

* The total size of the offering amounts to 85 million euros, or approximately 98 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

* In total, 8,500,000 shares have been sold, representing 42.5 percent of shares prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option.

* If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the total number of offer shares will increase to 9,775,000, representing approximately 48.88 percent of the shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.8095 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

