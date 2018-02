Feb 20 (Reuters) - ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP SPA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUROCENT 4.6 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS TURNOVER IN JAN UP 66 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* FOUNDER ALFIO BARDOLLA SAYS 2018 WILL SEE GROWTH IN REVENUES AND EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)