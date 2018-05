May 9 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc:

* ALFRED S. (STEPHEN) JOHN TO JOIN WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - STEPHEN SUCCEEDS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO KIRK BRANNOCK

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES - KIRK BRANNOCK WILL RETAIN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)