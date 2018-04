April 25 (Reuters) - Alfresa Holdings Corp

* Says co’s Fukushima-based wholly owned unit plans to merge with co’s Iwate-based wholly owned unit Odashima Corporation, with effective date on Oct. 1

* Says the Fukushima-based unit will be the surviving company in the merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QKfWdK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)