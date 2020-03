March 13 (Reuters) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALGERNON ANNOUNCES FILING OF U.S. FDA PRE-IND MEETING REQUEST FOR IFENPRODIL CORONAVIRUS TRIAL, EXPANDED ACCESS, AND EMERGENCY USE

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REQUEST FOR A PRE-IND MEETING WAS ACCOMPANIED BY COMPLETE PRE-IND BRIEFING DOCUMENT

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS - FILING INCLUDES CLARIFICATION OF EXPANDED ACCESS PATHWAY FOR IFENPRODIL