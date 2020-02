Feb 21 (Reuters) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INCREASE AND CLOSING OF CDN$1.55M PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DUE TO STRONG DEMAND, CO HAS INCREASED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ISSUED AGGREGATE OF 18.3 MILLION UNITS AT PRICE OF CDN$0.085 PER UNIT, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF CDN$1,555,919.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: