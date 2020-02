Feb 13 (Reuters) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 14.1M UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.085 PER UNIT

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND PLANNED PHASE CLINICAL TRIAL FOR IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS