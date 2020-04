April 8 (Reuters) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALGERNON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR IFENPRODIL COVID-19 PHASE 2 HUMAN TRIAL

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY PLANS TO SUBMIT CTA TO HEALTH CANADA FOR APPROVAL OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITHIN NEXT WEEK