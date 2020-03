March 9 (Reuters) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALGERNON SCALES UP MANUFACTURING OF NP-120 (IFENPRODIL) TO PREPARE FOR CORONAVIRUS AND ACUTE LUNG INJURY US CLINICAL TRIALS

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS - MADE DECISION TO BEGIN PRODUCTION OF NP-120 (IFENPRODIL) WITH A NEW INJECTABLE AND LONG ACTING ORAL RELEASE FORMULATION