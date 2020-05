May 15 (Reuters) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALGERNON SUBMITS FOR ETHICS APPROVAL IN AUSTRALIA FOR MULTINATIONAL PHASE 2B/3 HUMAN STUDY OF IFENPRODIL FOR COVID-19

* ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ALSO PLANNING TO CONDUCT MULTINATIONAL PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL STUDY IN CANADA AND U.S