Aug 15 (Reuters) - Algold Resources Ltd:

* Algold receives 30-year mining license for Tijirit in Mauritania

* Algold Resources Ltd - ‍mauritanian council of ministers has issued a formal decree granting a 30-year mining license for Algold's Tijirit Project​

* Algold Resources Ltd - ‍decree formalizes Mauritanian ministry of oil, energy and mines consent to grant, as previously announced by Algold on June 12